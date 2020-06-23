Herbert Hoover holds graduation on anniversary of flood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools announced over the loudspeaker system guidelines to attend Herbert Hoover High school’s graduation ceremony at Laidley Field.

“For your convenience hand sanitizer stations have been set up around the stadium. Thank you and welcome to the class of 2020 commencement ceremony,” they announced.

Families were asked to social distance for COVID-19, among other guidelines, as they watched graduates complete what has been a rocky four years.

The graduation was held on the exact same date as four years ago as the 2016 floods that damaged Herbert Hoover High School and surrounding communities in the Elkview area.

Principal Michael Kelley said he wanted to make the ceremony for seniors as normal as possible with precautions for COVID-19.

“They will be able to talk about what they experienced and how they overcame it and hopefully that will help them get a job one of these days,” Kelley said.

One of those graduates, Brady Persinger, said he started his freshman year not knowing if his class would even have a building -- all at a time when many of his friends were affected by flooding.

“Everybody that I knew below my hill got affected in some way, shape or form,” Persinger said.

Persinger said he was thankful they could stay together as the Herbert Hoover Class of 2020, even if it meant four years in pods.

“We would have snow in our hallways, we would have rain in our hallways, we would have rain coming off the gutters,” Persinger said. “I mean, there is just certain things that I don’t think anyone else could say about their high school.”

His family was in the stands, cheering him on as he turned his tassel to the left. It was the first time his class was together since COVID-19, and the rain almost held off.

“It’s so many mixed emotions. For some, they graduated at spring break, for others they graduated when they turned in their iPads, but for others this is really the closure of high school,” Persinger said.

He graduated with honors and he will miss playing soccer, tennis and the saxophone. Persinger is going to be an electrician.

“Make it your most, don’t just think what you have is all you have,” Persinger said. “Go beyond that, make it all you can.”

Principal Kelley said above all he is proud of the graduates who have overcome the adversities of COVID-19 and the flood.

“They’ve been through a lot, but they have handled it well and they understand probably better than a lot of kids their age about adversity and how to react to it and how to overcome it,” Kelley said.

He said the graduating class at Herbert Hoover High School was about 175 students, and the turnout at the graduation was about 145 students.

