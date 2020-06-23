Man surrenders after claiming to hold hostage; found alone in home

UPDATE 6/23/20

OTTAWA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apparent hostage situation is over, and deputies say, the man claiming to be holding a woman at gunpoint was alone.

Deputies say they went to arrest the man Monday night, after warrants were issued for an incident in Boone County earlier in the day.

When they got to the mobile home on Spring St. in Ottawa, the man barricaded himself and claimed to be holding a woman hostage. He told deputies he would shoot the woman if they came closer.

Deputies say they believed the man was alone inside the mobile home. A little before 5 Tuesday morning, the man surrendered. No one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/23/20

