Advertisement

Man surrenders after claiming to hold hostage; found alone in home

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after claiming he had a hostage at gunpoint for more than five hours. West Virginia State Police says no one was injured and deputies say, he was the only one in the home.
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after claiming he had a hostage at gunpoint for more than five hours. West Virginia State Police says no one was injured and deputies say, he was the only one in the home.(John Green)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 6/23/20

OTTAWA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apparent hostage situation is over, and deputies say, the man claiming to be holding a woman at gunpoint was alone.

Deputies say they went to arrest the man Monday night, after warrants were issued for an incident in Boone County earlier in the day.

When they got to the mobile home on Spring St. in Ottawa, the man barricaded himself and claimed to be holding a woman hostage. He told deputies he would shoot the woman if they came closer.

Deputies say they believed the man was alone inside the mobile home. A little before 5 Tuesday morning, the man surrendered. No one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/23/20

OTTAWA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County dispatchers say a man is holding a woman hostage inside a mobile home.

The hostage situation started about 11:30 Monday night on Spring St. in the Ottawa area. West Virginia State Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

There’s no word on any injuries or motives for the standoff.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App for the very latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pay raises, anti-discrimination ordinance discussed in Portsmouth

Updated: 6 hours ago
Portsmouth City Council will vote on an anti-discrimination ordinance on July 6.

News

Democratic front runners in Ky. U.S. Senate race stop in Ashland on last day before primary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Democratic frontrunners in the Kentucky U.S. Senate race spent the day before the primary in Ashland.

News

WSAZ takes a ride with Sutton neighborhood patrol group

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
WSAZ took a ride with the Sutton Neighborhood Patrol group to see what a typical route looks like.

News

Little League games resume in West Virginia after long delay

Updated: 6 hours ago
Little League games resume in West Virginia after long delay/Getting back to a summer tradition

Latest News

News

Contact sports resume in Ohio

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine allows for contact sports to resume their practices and scrimmages, while following health and safety protocols.

News

Pikeville Medical Center nearing construction of children’s hospital/pediatric clinic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A children’s hospital and pediatric unit on the horizon for Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has already received more than $10 million in funding and is soon set for construction, the hospital announced Monday.

News

Ky. Sec of State says election results may not be known Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In an interview with WSAZ Monday, Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams said several races, including the highly contested U.S. Senate race, will likely not be called by night’s end Tuesday.

News

Ky. Democratic candidates Booker and McGrath campaign in Ashland for U.S. Senate seat

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ky. Democratic candidates Booker and McGrath campaign in Ashland for U.S. Senate seat

News

Walmart tests ‘cashier-free’ store in Arkansas

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Some industry watchers have dubbed it a "cashier-free store" or "self-checkout only," but Kory Lundberg with Walmart said that's oversimplifying the changes.

News

Little League games resume in West Virginia after long delay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Young athletes who play for Ceredo-Kenova Little League said Monday's games marked an opening day anticipated like no other.