Ky. Sec of State says election results may not be known Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. WSAZ) - In an interview with WSAZ Monday, Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams said several races, including the highly contested U.S. Senate race, will likely not be called by night’s end Tuesday because many counties have said they won’t be reporting results until the certify final tallies with the Secretary of State’s office June 30.

“Jefferson and Fayette are two who have said they are not going to release numbers,” Adams told WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick.

The two are the largest counties in Kentucky and house the cities Louisville and Lexington.

“So on June 30, in the evening we will be providing all votes statewide.”

Adams says turnout for Tuesday’s primary is expected to be a record high based on the number of early voting and absentee ballots that have been requested, estimating at least 29 percent voter turnout based on those requests alone.

“To put this in perspective, when I was on the ballot a year ago, we had competitive races for governor in both parties and other races and turnout was 19 percent.”

Adams says based on those projections, around 1 million ballots could be cast by the times polls close. He says that would be a record for a primary.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.