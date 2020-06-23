Advertisement

Less polling places available for Kentucky’s primary

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than a month after it was originally set to take place, Kentucky’s primary is a go for Tuesday.

Like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the primary will go on.

One of the more noticeable, and even controversial, changes is the number of fewer polling locations that will be open Tuesday.

In an interview with WSAZ Monday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the decision of which polling locations to leave open was made by each individual county clerk. Adams says one reason behind the fewer locations is because fewer poll workers have volunteered to work.

Below are the locations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23:

BOYD COUNTY

Boyd County Middle School, 1226 Summit Road, Ashland, KY 41102

Poage Elementary, 3215 S. 29th St., Ashland, KY 41102

Boyd Senior Center, 3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg, KY 41129

CARTER COUNTY

Prichard Elementary School, 401 East Main St., Grayson, KY 41143

East Carter Middle School, 1 Spirit Lane (1 Cs-1113), Grayson, KY 41143

Olive Hill Elementary School, 825 East Tom T. Hall Blvd., Olive Hill, KY 41164

West Carter Middle School, 150 Warrior Drive, Olive Hill, KY 41164

ELLIOTT COUNTY

Jess Adkins Gymnasium, 353 South KY Highway 7, Sandy Hook, KY 41171

FLOYD COUNTY

Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

GREENUP COUNTY

Greenup County High School Gym, 196 Musketeer Drive, Greenup, KY 41144

Old Raceland High School, 600 Ram Blvd., Raceland, KY 41169

JOHNSON COUNTY

Paintsville Elementary School (Enter from the 3rd St. entrance), 325 2nd St., Paintsville, KY 41240

Johnson Co. Clerk’s Office (appointment), 230 Court St., Suite 124 Paintsville, KY 41240

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Lawrence County High School, 100 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY 41230

Fallsburg Elementary School, 6869 North Hwy KY 3, Louisa, KY 41230

Blaine Elementary School, 600 Hwy Ky 2562, Blaine, KY 41232

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 45 Emmanuel Circle, Louisa, KY 41230

LEWIS COUNTY

Lewis County Middle School, 51 Middle School Lane, Vanceburg, KY 41179

MARTIN COUNTY

Martin County Courthouse, 42 East Main St., Inez, KY 41224

PIKE COUNTY

Shelby Valley High School, 125 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, KY 41501

East Ridge High School, 19417 Lick Mountain Road, Lick Creek, KY 41540

Pike Central High School, 1901 US 119 North, Pikeville, KY 41501

Millard Grade School, 5724 East Shelbiana Highway, Pikeville, KY 41501

McCory Athletic Center, 11580 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553

Belfry High School, 27678 US Hwy, 119 Belfry, KY 41514

ROWAN COUNTY

Peggy’s Place, 100 CB Cornett Drive, Morehead, KY 40351

For the complete statewide list of polling places, click here.

