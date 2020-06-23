Less polling places available for Kentucky’s primary
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - More than a month after it was originally set to take place, Kentucky’s primary is a go for Tuesday.
Like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the primary will go on.
One of the more noticeable, and even controversial, changes is the number of fewer polling locations that will be open Tuesday.
In an interview with WSAZ Monday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the decision of which polling locations to leave open was made by each individual county clerk. Adams says one reason behind the fewer locations is because fewer poll workers have volunteered to work.
Below are the locations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23:
BOYD COUNTY
Boyd County Middle School, 1226 Summit Road, Ashland, KY 41102
Poage Elementary, 3215 S. 29th St., Ashland, KY 41102
Boyd Senior Center, 3015 Louisa St., Catlettsburg, KY 41129
CARTER COUNTY
Prichard Elementary School, 401 East Main St., Grayson, KY 41143
East Carter Middle School, 1 Spirit Lane (1 Cs-1113), Grayson, KY 41143
Olive Hill Elementary School, 825 East Tom T. Hall Blvd., Olive Hill, KY 41164
West Carter Middle School, 150 Warrior Drive, Olive Hill, KY 41164
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Jess Adkins Gymnasium, 353 South KY Highway 7, Sandy Hook, KY 41171
FLOYD COUNTY
Mountain Arts Center, 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
GREENUP COUNTY
Greenup County High School Gym, 196 Musketeer Drive, Greenup, KY 41144
Old Raceland High School, 600 Ram Blvd., Raceland, KY 41169
JOHNSON COUNTY
Paintsville Elementary School (Enter from the 3rd St. entrance), 325 2nd St., Paintsville, KY 41240
Johnson Co. Clerk’s Office (appointment), 230 Court St., Suite 124 Paintsville, KY 41240
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Lawrence County High School, 100 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY 41230
Fallsburg Elementary School, 6869 North Hwy KY 3, Louisa, KY 41230
Blaine Elementary School, 600 Hwy Ky 2562, Blaine, KY 41232
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 45 Emmanuel Circle, Louisa, KY 41230
LEWIS COUNTY
Lewis County Middle School, 51 Middle School Lane, Vanceburg, KY 41179
MARTIN COUNTY
Martin County Courthouse, 42 East Main St., Inez, KY 41224
PIKE COUNTY
Shelby Valley High School, 125 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, KY 41501
East Ridge High School, 19417 Lick Mountain Road, Lick Creek, KY 41540
Pike Central High School, 1901 US 119 North, Pikeville, KY 41501
Millard Grade School, 5724 East Shelbiana Highway, Pikeville, KY 41501
McCory Athletic Center, 11580 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
Belfry High School, 27678 US Hwy, 119 Belfry, KY 41514
ROWAN COUNTY
Peggy’s Place, 100 CB Cornett Drive, Morehead, KY 40351
For the complete statewide list of polling places, click here.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.