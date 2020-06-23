Advertisement

Little League games resume in West Virginia after long delay

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEREDO-KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since the pandemic put athletics on hold, youth sports games had the green light to resume in West Virginia on Monday.

Young athletes who play for Ceredo-Kenova Little League said Monday's games marked an opening day anticipated like no other.

"We haven't played in like a year," player Beau Farley said. "I'd miss it pretty bad because this is really fun."

Safety measures included not allowing players in dugouts to help keep them from staying too close to each other.

Everybody who played, coached, and attended had their temperature taken.

"Any spectators that do come in, we ask that they answer a couple screening questions," league treasurer Matthew Ward said. "We give them a green band so we know they've been checked."

They’re livestreaming all their games as an incentive to keep crowd size down and allow people to watch from home.

“You can’t avoid all contact, but we do try to limit as much as we can,” Ward said.

This summer, the C-K Little League welcomed in kids to play who are from neighboring communities whose seasons were cancelled.

"We have some Vinson players playing for C-K, if that can be believed," Ward said.

The young players are just grateful for the opportunity to have a semblance of a season.

"Baseball is my favorite sport, so I just couldn't wait to get out here and play," player Cole McChristian said.

The abbreviated season wraps up Aug. 1 with no post-season play.

C-K is also not doing concessions at all this year, fearing it’s not safe enough.

