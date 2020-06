ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that killed two people.

Troopers say it happened on US 33 near milepost 23 in Athens County.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, US 33 is closed between Pleasanton Road and Rainbow Lake Road.

