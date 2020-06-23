Pay raises, anti-discrimination ordinance discussed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is one step closer to passing an ordinance that would prohibit discrimination in city limits.

Council on Monday night had a second reading of the ordinance called “Discrimination Prohibited.”

The ordinance establishes procedures to protect the rights and opportunities of Portsmouth residents to be free from forms of discrimination based on age, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation.

“We want to pass legislation in Portsmouth showing that it’s not acceptable, and we are not a city that discriminates, whether it’s jobs, whether it’s housing,” Mayor Kevin Johnson said.

Council is expected to have a third and final reading of the ordinance at the next meeting on July 6.

Also Monday night, Council voted unanimously to give a pay raise to the city’s police and fire chief.

Part of the reason for the raise is to offset the contributions they will have to make to their own pensions.

City leaders also say salary studies revealed department heads in Portsmouth were getting paid less than other cities with similar populations.

