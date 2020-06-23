Pikeville Medical Center nearing construction of children’s hospital/pediatric clinic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A children’s hospital and pediatric unit on the horizon for Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has already received more than $10 million in funding and is soon set for construction, the hospital announced Monday.

The project has received two separate grants, including nearly $5 million from Abandoned Mine Lands.

In addition, construction bids were received and opened last week. According to the hospital, “the lowest bid is less than the grant total and will enable the entire project to be constructed during the first phase, rather than two phases.”

“After months of meetings, discussions and planning, we expect the final contracts to be signed by the end of June in order to award the bid and issue the notice to proceed by July,” said PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO, Donovan Blackburn. “Thanks to the overwhelming support of Congressman Hal Rogers and AML’s grant selection committee, our dream of developing a children’s hospital is about to become reality. Not only will we add jobs to our struggling economy, but we will be able to provide care to some our region’s youngest and most vulnerable patients.”

According to the news release, “PMC Children’s Hospital will provide world-class quality health care in our community. This will allow more families to stay close to home, greatly reducing the financial burden that comes with traveling to hospitals hundreds of miles away.”

The hospital states that “the new Children’s Hospital is part of an overall plan to bring expanded pediatric services to the children of our region.”

Blackburn said the board of directors would make the approval for the project to begin by the first of July.

