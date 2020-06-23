Advertisement

Scioto Co. Health Commissioner links new COVID-19 cases to travel

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin is suggesting that people reconsider their travel plans.
Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin is suggesting that people reconsider their travel plans.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The health commissioner in one county in our region is tying an increase in new COVID-19 cases to “people traveling to COVID-19 hotspots and taking no precautions.”

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have announced five new positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the total in the county to 27.

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin is suggesting that people reconsider their travel plans.

Dr. Martin says if you do travel to places such as Myrtle Beach or Daytona to avoid large crowds, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public, wash your hands with soap and water for least 20-seconds, wipe down frequently used surfaces and stay away from sick people.  

The health departments are conducting contact tracing and isolation protocols for the new cases.

In addition to the new cases, officials say one more person has been hospitalized bringing the total to six during the outbreak.

The Scioto County Emergency Management says it expects an update on the situation at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility later Tuesday.

SOCF has two employees that have tested positive for the virus. 13 inmates remain in quarantine and one is still awaiting test results.

