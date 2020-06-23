Sheriff: 1-year-old child backed over in driveway

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 1-year-old child was flown to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon after being backed over in a driveway, the Boyd County Sheriff says.

The sheriff said a family member was behind the wheel at the time.

The incident happened along Berry Avenue in the Westwood area.

Details about the child’s condition are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.