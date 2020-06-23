Advertisement

WSAZ takes a ride with Sutton neighborhood patrol group

WSAZ took a ride with the Sutton neighborhood patrol group to see what a typical route looks like.
WSAZ took a ride with the Sutton neighborhood patrol group to see what a typical route looks like.(Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Currently, the town of Sutton does not have any police officers, which has left one group feeling the need to take matters into their own hands by patrolling neighborhoods in their town.

“At least once a night we have several different neighborhood friends that are all going out,” said Patrol member Laurel Petolicchio. “So we try to have at least one or two cars out every night just at varying times.”

Last week, the town called for a special meeting to discuss the patrol group after the group received negative feedback on social media for their efforts.

The meeting lasted for more than two hours, so the town decided to dismiss until the next meeting.

On Monday, a few patrol members made a special trip to show WSAZ what a typical route would look like.

“If we see someone walking along the road and they look suspicious we take note of it, if it was a car and it looks like it was doing something suspicious we would get a license number and turn that into the police,” Petolicchio told WSAZ. “If they were actively breaking into a house we would call 911.”

WSAZ reached out to Sutton Mayor J.L. Campbell for a statement:

“We’re concerned with the issues of liability that nay group would present if they’re out patrolling in a manner that doesn’t conform with established policy and procedures of the national neighborhood watch program. This is a loosely based group that has no policy, no procedures and no training. We want everyone to live safe and feel safe in their own home, that’s not the issue.”

Campbell said the town cannot afford to pay anything but hourly wage for a police officer, which makes keeping one for a long period of time, difficult. But he said they do have a few candidates lined up for the position.

The town will continue their special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday evening to decide whether the town will associate with the neighborhood patrol group.

