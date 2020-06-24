9 in Scioto County indicted on federal charges connected to child sex trafficking

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Nine people from Scioto County, including some family members, have been indicted on federal charges connected to a child sex trafficking operation, David M. DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said Wednesday.

Investigators say Larry Dean Porter, 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, allegedly exchanged drugs he got in Columbus and elsewhere “for sexual access to the children of drug-addicted mothers.” They say the investigation into Porter and the alleged activity began in April 2019.

Porter was arrested last March on local charges during a human trafficking sting conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that involved a victim as young as 7 years old.

Investigators say Porter would sexually abuse children and documented the abuse on flash drives. According to information from the U.S. Attorney, “He would give illegal narcotics to drug-addicted parents in exchange for sexual access to the minor victims. It is alleged he often instructed the parents to sexually abuse their own children and recorded it to use as blackmail.”

Porter also allegedly tried to get family members and associates to lie under oath and convince witnesses to lie to law enforcement.

Porter is charged in a 13-count indictment with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison), attempting to sex traffic children (15 years up to life), producing child pornography (15 to 30 years), possessing child pornography (up to 10 years), conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years) and conspiring to witness tamper (up to 20 years).

The following also are named in the indictments:

Denna Sue Porter, 32, of Wheelersburg, and Crystal D. Porter, 39, of Columbus. Investigators say both women were seen digging holes in the ground of property to conceal evidence, including a memory card containing images of child pornography allegedly taken in Larry Porter’s bedroom.

Denna Porter is charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), destroying or removing evidence (up to five years), and making false statements to law enforcement (up to eight years).

Crystal Porter is charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), destroying or removing evidence (up to five years), and making false statements to law enforcement (up to eight years).

Frank E. Andrews, 68, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and David Cole, 62, of Portsmouth, Ohio were also seen on Porter’s property, according to the U.S. Attorney who referred to them as Larry Porter’s “associates.”

Andrews is charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison), possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent child (up to 20 years), conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), and destroying or removing evidence (up to five years).

According to the U.S. Attorney, investigators recovered eight DVDs from Andrews’ home that contained multiple videos of child pornography. Forensic evidence indicated the file titles match those on Larry Porter’s computer.

Cole is charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison), conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), and destroying or removing evidence (up to five years).

Facebook messages allegedly show conversations between Cole and Larry Porter discussing child sex trafficking victims. Cole also allegedly removed and destroyed evidence from Larry Porter’s home.

Erroll Wayne Porter, 69, of Wheelersburg, who’s Larry Porter’s cousin, is charged with conspiring to obstruct a child sex trafficking investigation (up to 25 years), and conspiring to tamper witnesses (up to 20 years).

Joshua David Aldridge, 36, of South Webster, Ohio, is charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison) and sex trafficking children (15 years up to life in prison).

It is alleged that Aldridge transported minor victims to Larry Porter’s home and received drugs from Porter in return.

Charity Ann Rawlins, 41, of South Webster, Ohio, and Ronnie L. Rawlins, 47, of Oak Hill, Ohio, are also charged with conspiring to sex traffic children (15 years up to life in prison) and sex trafficking children (15 years up to life in prison).

The couple allegedly took a 7-year-old child to Porter’s home on a regular basis to traffic the child sexually in exchange for pills. This alleged abuse occurred a few times per week for up to five years, according to the U.S. Attorney.

“A number” of other women allegedly involved in this conspiracy have been charged locally.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

If you believe you may be a victim, or have information related to this case, you’re asked to call the FBI at 614-315-4923.

