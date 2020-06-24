Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scioto County, health officials announced Wednesday. That makes nine new cases in the county since Monday, bringing the total to 29 cases.

Health officials say the surge in cases is linked to travel to COVID-19 hotspots such as Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach. Health officials say travelers must protect themselves and take CDC precautions when on vacation.

Tuesday, the health department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19. For our previous story click here.

Another contributing factor in the spike in cases is the increase testing in the area, officials say.

Health officials urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, wear a mask in public, stay away from anyone who may be sick, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20-seconds and clean frequently used surfaces with cleaning wipes.

If you are considered high risk for the virus, it is recommended that you stay home and only leave your house for essential trips.

