Amber Alert: Teen abducted in N.Y.

Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted in Queens on Wednesday, police said. The suspect is Mohsin Ali, 28.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The New York Police Department activated an Amber Alert on Wednesday for the investigaiton of a child abduction Queens

Police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was taken around 4:36 a.m. near 46th Avenue.

Ahsan has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The male suspect, Mohsin Ali, was described as approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He also has tattoos on both arms and ches, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms.

The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in is identified as a white Toyota Sienna van, New York license plate number JJX5315. It was last seen on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the NYPD at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

