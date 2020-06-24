Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to water system theft

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY/GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested in connection to a theft at the Leading Creek Conservancy District.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Anthony “Red” Davis, 32, of Langsville, was taken into custody.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff, their office investigated a theft of different types of industrial equipment from the Leading Creek Conservancy District. You can read our story on it by clicking here.

They spoke with detectives from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and learned that multiple thefts had occurred early Monday morning in both Gallia and Meigs counties.

“Investigator’s from my office and Sheriff Champlin’s office began sharing information about the thefts and determined that we had the same suspect. As investigator’s began working together, they were able to pin down a location on several pieces of stolen property at a location near Dexter Road” stated Sheriff Keith Wood.

Deputies say they went to that location and found the vehicle used in the thefts, which had been previously caught on surveillance video. Investigators got a search warrant for the residence and found industrial batteries that had been stolen from the Leading Creek Conservancy District, along with firearms that were stolen from Gallia County.

Davis was also identified in the surveillance footage.

He is being held in the Middleport Jail.

Charges are pending.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says, “On Monday night Meigs and Gallia County saw no county line. I’m proud of the work of my staff and Sheriff Champlin’s staff. The credit for solving this case goes to all the deputies involved in both counties who put in countless hours and hard work to get these cases solved. It was refreshing to see both offices come together for the common good of our communities while I was on the scene. The thievery from our citizens and businesses will not be tolerated.”

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin states, “As seen on our Facebook page on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, our office became involved in an investigation of a burglary to a residence on Dekard Road in the Bidwell area. On Monday, June 22, 2020, we were able to develop investigative leads in this case in which we were able to begin recovering some of the property which had been stolen. In addition, through following up on these leads, we were able to develop suspects in this particular and other open investigations. At this time, and due to the exhaustive efforts of investigators from both Gallia and Meigs Counties, we have been able to recover several pieces of stolen property in this and other associated investigations. I am very thankful for the efforts made in this investigation thus far by my staff and the staff of Sheriff Keith Wood (Meigs County) which led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Meigs County on Monday night. This investigation remains open and further details will be forthcoming as we consult with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley pertaining to charges on the individuals involved in these offenses.”

“I am very thankful for the great working relationships we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies around the region which continue to pay dividends for our citizens here in Gallia County” Sheriff Champlin further states.

The incident is under investigation..

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

North Carolina governor requires face masks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced that residents are now required to wear face masks in public and the state’s Phase 2 will “pause” and continue for three more weeks as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

News

Patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Meigs County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
The Meigs County Health Department says the patient has reported recent travel to South Carolina.

News

People on four wheelers find missing man

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Investigators say Browning is diabetic and went two nights without medicine or food.

Local

Community Development Block Grant distribution

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS APPROVED HOW THEY WILL SPLIT UP ONE POINT EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDING...

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Herbert Hoover High School graduation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Herbert Hoover High School holds graduation ceremony on the anniversary of the deadly floods of 2016.

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Major AgriTech developments in eastern Ky.

Updated: 1 hour ago
WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick joined Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk Wednesday afternoon to discuss a major announcement about job growth in eastern Kentucky.

Local

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The total number of cases now stands at 27 in the county.

Video

Community Development Block Grant Distribution

Updated: 1 hours ago
Community Development Block Grant Distribution

Local

DHHR announce payment for foster care providers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR announces one time payment to foster care families.