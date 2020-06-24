Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – While U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell racked up 87 percent of the vote to secure the GOP nomination Tuesday night in Kentucky, the Democrat who will challenge him this November for the 4th District seat remains a mystery.

With just more than 50 percent of the vote in, Amy McGrath, the establishment favorite, and Charles Booker, the late-charging underdog, were running close in results. At that point, McGrath had 25,893 votes (45 percent) and Booker had 20,710 (36 percent).

Both candidates’ campaigns filed injunctions to keep the polls open longer in heavily populated Jefferson County, but a judge denied that injunction.

In addition, several mail-in ballots have to be counted, so it’s unknown when a winner will emerge.

McGrath released the following statement late Tuesday night:

“As eager as we all are to get results, I am grateful for the extra effort and due diligence to make sure every voice is heard and every vote is counted. Right now, I want to thank every single person who has supported us along the way. As we wait for results, I hope everyone takes a moment to get a little rest, recharge your battery, and buckle up for what’s next. The mission to defeat Mitch McConnell and defend our democracy goes on.”

Other Democrats vying for the 4th District nomination are: Mike Broihier, Mary Ann Tobin, Andrew Maynard, Bennie Smith, Maggie Jo Hilliard, John Sharpensteen, Jimmy Ausbrooks and Eric Rothmuller. All were trailing frontrunners McGrath and Booker by a sizable margin.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.