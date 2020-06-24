Boyd County courthouse closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Boyd County Judge Executive says offices at both the old Boyd County courthouse and the judicial center are closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Exec. Eric Chaney says the employee had direct contact with employees in both buildings, and all are being tested for the virus.

Chaney says the county clerk's main office is closed but the KYOVA and Ashland branches are still open.

The Judge Executive and County Attorney's offices are closed.

Both buildings are being sanitized.

It is unclear how long the buildings will be closed.

