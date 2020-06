CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Town of Chapmanville has selected a new mayor to fill the remainder of the term left when Raamie Barker died in February.

Joel McNeely was selected at a town meeting to take office when the new fiscal year begins on July 1, 2020.

Town recorder Terilyn Wilson had served at acting mayor since Barker’s passing.

