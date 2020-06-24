Closed Kentucky unemployment offices to temporarily reopen

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - For three years, the closest unemployment office for people living in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence or Carter Counties has been in Morehead, after the Matt Bevin administration closed several offices across the state in a restructure of the system.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands of Kentuckians out of work, the process to receive benefits has taken several weeks if not months after the system, and workers, were overwhelmed with claims.

Last week hundreds showed up to the main office in Frankfort to talk to a real person after they say phone calls went unanswered or were never returned.

Kentucky State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) has been pushing for the state to reopen all of 30 or so offices that have been closed so out-of-work Kentuckians can get their benefits and relief at a reasonable speed.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced locations would open across Kentucky on a temporary basis to help those still waiting. One of the locations will be in Boyd County.

Those still needing help will be able to go to Ashland Community and Technical College at the Industrial Parkway Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I appreciate Governor Beshear, Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts and our House minority leadership hearing our concerns and taking decisive action to get in-person assistance on unemployment insurance claims into our community to assist those in desperate need,” said Rep. Branham Clark. “This is a great start that I am hopeful parlays into a long-term solution to assisting Kentuckians who struggle with unemployment issues.”

TY @GovAndyBeshear for hearing our concerns and answering the call for help. I look forward to working with you to fix the failures from 2017. #TeamKentucky https://t.co/4J12BiplhB — State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (@RepBranhamClark) June 24, 2020

“We are working day in and day out to rebuild an unemployment office that through years of neglect, and then huge cuts in 2017, started this year with 12 individuals that could face-to-face communicate with the public,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear has said about 90 percent of those who qualify for benefits have received unemployment checks, and that many more state workers are in the process of being trained to handle the remaining claims.

Branham Clark and Rep. Kathy Hinkle, who represents Lawrence and Carter Counties, say they are working to make the reopenings more permanent.

“[This] will give many who are unemployed renewed hope that they can clear up whatever hurdles they may have,” said Hinkle. “My goal is to have even more of these regional offices open soon for in-person visits and for a longer time period. The need is certainly there.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.