COVID-19 clusters impact summer holiday travel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created government-mandated travel restrictions, in addition to travelers deciding to cancel vacations due to health concerns.

National Travel CEO Ted Lawson said the company has never seen something like this in its 40-year history. All the cancellations have cost millions of dollars and directly impacted the economies of the many vacation destinations that rely on tourism.

“Some travelers are obviously still not comfortable,” Lawson said. “What we have looked at now is 2021. Understanding that the travelers would have to get comfortable before they would do anything.”

Lawson said many vacations next year have already begun filling up because many people were given credits from canceled trips this year. In addition to the credits, they are seeing a pent-up demand in people looking to book new trips after being stuck at home so much this year.

Lawson himself recently traveled to Florida and said crowds on the beach were attempting to practice social distancing as best they could. He said restaurants were operating at reduced capacity and other health and safety precautions were in place.

Air travel is beginning to pick back up at Yeager Airport as people look to resume travel.

Flights were reduced during the peak of the virus and are still well below normal, but the airport is averaging around 100 passengers per day, according to Yeager Airport Public Affairs Manager Chris Williams.

“You are going to see people in masks, you are going to see people in plexiglass shields, you are going to see markings on the floor to help you keep six feet apart,” Williams said of the new flying experience. “Here at the airport, on all door handles, we have wrapped them in this certain type of plastic that basically sanitizes the door handle for 90 days.”

Williams said each airline has its own regulations, but they are all requiring passengers to wear a mask. Each airline has procedures listed on its website that can be read during the check in process.

“You are definitely going to want to have a mask when you come to the airport because not all airlines have masks to give out to you,” Williams said.

