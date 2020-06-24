Advertisement

Deputy saves toddler stuck up to neck from drowning in muddy pond in Mo.

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KSHB/CNN) - A corporal with a Missouri sheriff’s office is being praised for her rescue of a 2-year-old girl, who got stuck in a muddy pond because she wanted to go swimming.

Cpl. Nicole Collins with the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office navigated through some rough terrain Monday to rescue the 2-year-old girl, who had wandered onto a rural property in Knob Noster, Missouri. She said the rescue was “instinct.”

"It's just instinct that comes back to us. Also having kids myself, your natural instinct is to save them, no matter what," Collins said.

The toddler had been reported missing 20 minutes earlier. Neighbors and deputies formed a search party in that short amount of time, and when Collins saw a pond that hadn’t been checked, she made her way over.

She found the 2-year-old stuck in the mud and nearly submerged in water.

"I swam just a little bit, and then, my feet, my boots were stuck in the mud. I had to use my hands to pull my knees up out of it a couple times. So, I know she was real stuck," Collins said.

The girl only suffered a few scratches and bruises from the incident. She told Collins she ended up at the pond because she wanted to go for a swim.

“The little girl stayed strong. She was talking about her boo boos, but her mom was tearful and thankful to have her back,” Collins said. “They get away real quick at that age. Some of them don’t have that fear that saves older kids and adults.”

Collins, who has been with the sheriff’s office for four years and is a field-training officer, received praise from her peers and boss, Sheriff Scott Munsterman, for her actions.

“It’s an outstanding outcome to a potential tragic event,” Munsterman said.

On 06/22/20 at approximately 4:17 p.m., Johnson County Deputies were dispatched to a rural address north of Knob Noster...

Posted by Johnson County MO Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSHB, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Deputy wades through muddy pond in Mo. to save toddler from drowning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
The deputy found the little girl, who had been missing for 20 minutes, stuck in the mud with water up to her neck.

Coronavirus

Police escort Calif. family who refused to wear face masks out of Walmart

Updated: 1 hours ago
The California governor recently announced residents are required to wear masks indoors and outside when social distancing is not an option.

National

Walmart calls police on Calif. family who refused to wear masks, leave store

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The California governor recently announced residents are required to wear masks indoors and outside when social distancing is not an option.

National

New candidates challenge established Democrats in NY, KY primaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A national reckoning on race is being felt across the political landscape, leaving many establishment figures on edge.

Latest News

Video

Child backed over in driveway in Boyd County, Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Child backed over in driveway in Boyd County, Kentucky

News

Petitioning to reopen campground in Point Pleasant

Updated: 5 hours ago

National Politics

Final results in NY, Kentucky primaries could be days away

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

News

Petitioning the return of an old Point Pleasant campground

Updated: 5 hours ago
One woman is petitioning to reopen an old campground in Point Pleasant for the community to enjoy.

Video

Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 5 hours ago
Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

National

N. Korea: Kim suspended military retaliation against South

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un suspended a planned military retaliation against South Korea. It may be slowing the pressure campaign it has waged against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.