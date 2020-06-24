Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from W.Va. Bureau for Public Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, has resigned.

Gov. Jim Justice made that announcement late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the governor’s office:

“After the Governor expressed to Secretary Crouch his lack of confidence in Dr. Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control, Secretary Crouch then asked for Dr. Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.

“The Governor expressed his appreciation for Dr. Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

