All lanes of I-64 back open after early morning crash

(WNDU)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Huntington, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ all lanes of I-64 are back open after a crash closed down both eastbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened between the Hurricane and Teays Valley exits on I-64 in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 36.

According to the Putnam County dispatcher, a passenger car hit the back of a tractor trailer.

A person in the car was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The dispatcher said the semi was hauling boxes, so there was not a HAZMAT situation on the interstate.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened between the Hurricane and Teays Valley exits on I-64 in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 36.

Both eastbound lanes were shut down for a short while, but the slow lane is now back open.

According to the Putnam County dispatcher, a passenger car hit the back of a tractor trailer.

A person in the car was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The dispatcher said the semi was hauling boxes, so the crash isn’t a HAZMAT situation.

A WSAZ crew is on the way to the crash scene.

