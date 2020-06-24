Advertisement

Jackson, Ohio faces need for budget cuts

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When we feel unsafe, one of our first instincts is to dial 911.

“We have lights on the side of the house that go off and on with motion sensors. One night we were out of town and our daughters had to call the police department, and they came right over and checked everything out and made our daughters feel safe,” said Kim Shank.

Shank has lived in Jackson, Ohio, since childhood. Now, she watches her grandson grow up.

“A lot of times he’ll come out and ride up along the sidewalk here,” Shank said.

She feels content knowing he’s protected in case he takes a wrong turn.

But within the next year, if an emergency where police needs to be called, Mayor Randy Evans says the response time could be longer.

“There may or may not be someone there to be able to respond immediately around the clock as the need arises,” Evans said.

Evans says strict budget cuts must be made to the city’s general fund if another source of revenue, such as an income tax, is not met.

“Our general fund for this year is just under 3 million dollars. The police department consumes about 1.7 million of that,” Evans said.

With more than half of the general fund going into police operations, Evans says there needs to be a balance. This way, paying for other city needs such as paving streets and tearing down dilapidated buildings is possible.

Police Chief Allen Potter already knows what having a short staff is like at the Jackson Police Department.

“I’m not sure how well it’s gonna work for us, becoming even shorter staff. I’m afraid that it does compromise the safety of our citizens, as well as the safety of our officers,”Potter said.

With more “what if’s” than guarantees, Shank is hopeful that she can continue providing a safe environment for her grandson as she watches him pedal around.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Man arrested after hostage situation in Boone County

Updated: 45 minutes ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News

Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
With just more than 50 percent of the vote in, Amy McGrath, the establishment favorite, and Charles Booker, the late-charging underdog, were running close in the results.

National Politics

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Barr wins GOP nomination for Ky. 6th District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr wins GOP nomination for the 6th District nearly a week after his wife’s unexpected death.

Latest News

Local

Thomas Massie wins GOP nomination for Kentucky’s 4th District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rep. Thomas Massie wins GOP nomination for Kentucky’s 4th District

Video

Pikeville Medical Center expands AFib Technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pikeville Medical Center expands AFib Technology

VOD Recordings

Jackson, Ohio faces need for budget cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
With more than half of the general fund going into police operations in Jackson, Ohio, Mayor Randy Evans says there needs to be a balance. This way, paying for other city needs such as paving streets and tearing down dilapidated buildings is possible.

Video

Herbert Hoover holds graduation on anniversary of flood

Updated: 2 hours ago
Herbert Hoover holds graduation on anniversary of flood

News

Portsmouth leaders to swear in city’s first female police chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
The ceremony will take place on June 29.

News

Hal Rogers wins Republican nomination

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hal Rogers wins Republican nomination in Kentucky's 5th District.