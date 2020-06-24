Jackson, Ohio faces need for budget cuts

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When we feel unsafe, one of our first instincts is to dial 911.

“We have lights on the side of the house that go off and on with motion sensors. One night we were out of town and our daughters had to call the police department, and they came right over and checked everything out and made our daughters feel safe,” said Kim Shank.

Shank has lived in Jackson, Ohio, since childhood. Now, she watches her grandson grow up.

“A lot of times he’ll come out and ride up along the sidewalk here,” Shank said.

She feels content knowing he’s protected in case he takes a wrong turn.

But within the next year, if an emergency where police needs to be called, Mayor Randy Evans says the response time could be longer.

“There may or may not be someone there to be able to respond immediately around the clock as the need arises,” Evans said.

Evans says strict budget cuts must be made to the city’s general fund if another source of revenue, such as an income tax, is not met.

“Our general fund for this year is just under 3 million dollars. The police department consumes about 1.7 million of that,” Evans said.

With more than half of the general fund going into police operations, Evans says there needs to be a balance. This way, paying for other city needs such as paving streets and tearing down dilapidated buildings is possible.

Police Chief Allen Potter already knows what having a short staff is like at the Jackson Police Department.

“I’m not sure how well it’s gonna work for us, becoming even shorter staff. I’m afraid that it does compromise the safety of our citizens, as well as the safety of our officers,”Potter said.

With more “what if’s” than guarantees, Shank is hopeful that she can continue providing a safe environment for her grandson as she watches him pedal around.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.