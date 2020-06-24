Kentucky education leaders release guidelines for upcoming school year

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Since March desks have sat empty in schools throughout Kentucky, but Wednesday leaders turned their focus on safely reopening districts come this fall.

Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown outlined what he calls the ‘flagship document’ that will not only reopen schools but keep schools open during the 2020-2021 semester.

The document for the ‘Healthy at Schools Plan’ identifies safety expectations and best practices for all Kentucky schools.

“This is a public health crisis and this is the major public health document,” the interim Commissioner of Education, Kevin Brown, said Wednesday during the press conference regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.

Brown said Wednesday that the guidelines will be easy to understand by both district leaders and parents. The safety expectations are elements that will be required by kindergarten through 12th-grade instruction in the commonwealth, while best practices are strong recommendations.

Masks will be a safety expectation in Kentucky schools. Brown says there will be a six feet social distancing requirement in all classrooms.

“When you move, you mask. That’s the rule in our schools,” Brown said.

Once seated and meeting that six feet social distancing requirement, leaders say a student will be allowed to lower their mask. If a district is unable to provide the space required between students, then masks must be worn at all times. Leaders also say in order to fully load school buses, masks will also be required along with a possible temperature check.

Education leaders are recommending that schools adopt smaller class sizes, limit school assembly programs and place tape on the ground every six feet to ensure proper spacing of students in hallways.

The document also issues guidance for schools on sanitation and environmental factors.

Schools will also be required to participate with local health departments for contact tracing purposes if students become ill.

These safety expectations were written with input from the Education Continuation Task Force as well as the Governor’s Office, Department for Public Health, Kentucky Department of Education, the Cabinet of Education and Workforce Development and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Wednesday the Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky Jacqueline Coleman also announced the temporary suspension of the 10 day limit for NTI days.

The Kentucky Department of Education will be able to grant unlimited NTI days to schools in the 2020-2021 school year.

The Lieutenant Governor says this will give districts flexibility if cases spike in a county and a recommendation for school closure occurs.

She also announced that through Expanded Care, schools can take advantage of federal funding that covers Medicaid-eligible students for services including nursing, audiology, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, interpreters, mobility and mental health.

“It is our duty to protect every child, but it is also our duty to protect every adult and every family member of the folks in those school buildings,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “The Governor, the Commissioner and I have come together to help provide the flexibility that is needed by schools to meet these unique circumstances.”

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 229 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 14,363.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported one new death Wednesday, raising the total to 538 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

Currently, 335 patients are in the hospital fighting coronavirus complications and 79 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear say 368,152 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 3,706 have recovered.

