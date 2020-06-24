Advertisement

Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for 6 months

‘There's that stigma of “you're no fun.”’
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel, CNN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) –Miley Cyrus says she's been sober for six months.

The 27-year-old singer made the revelation in an interview with Variety.

Cyrus has been open about smoking marijuana in the past.

She said she stopped smoking weed after having vocal cord surgery at the end of last year.

While she was recovering, there was a monthlong period where she wasn't allowed to talk.

That gave her plenty of time to think.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’” Cyrus said.

“By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

But sobriety isn’t necessarily great for her image, the singer said.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: moments ago
Bayer is paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup

Local

DHHR announce payment for foster care providers

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The DHHR announces one time payment to foster care families.

National

Oklahoma soccer club to play ‘This Land Is Your Land’ instead of national anthem before games

Updated: 18 minutes ago
An Oklahoma soccer team has announced it will no longer play the national anthem before its games.

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say the surge in cases is linked to travel to COVID-19 hotspots such as Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach.

Local

W.Va. Governor gives update on COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor gives an update on COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 33 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

National Politics

Barr to testify as Democrats examine DOJ politicization

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday he will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month for the first time as the panel examines whether he has inappropriately politicized the Justice Department.

Studio 3

Multi-Disciplinary ALS Clinic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Director of Clinical Education, Sarah Clemins, on Studio 3.

Local

Wreck shuts down Route 60 in Culloden

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
According to Cabell County dispatchers, a single vehicle accident has shut down both lanes of U.S. Route 60.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

News

Chapmanville selects new mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
The position was left vacant when mayor Raamie Barker died in February.