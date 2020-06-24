Advertisement

More Kanawha County students graduate Wednesday

Diploma sleeves were ready for pickup at Wednesday's graduation.
Diploma sleeves were ready for pickup at Wednesday's graduation.(station)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The in-person graduation ceremonies continued as George Washington High School students accepted their diplomas Wednesday morning.

The in-person ceremony came with rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students, parents and faculty members in attendance were required to practice social distancing. Those in the same household were allowed to sit next to each other, but were mandated to stay 6 feet apart from others. Handshakes and hugs were also forbidden.

Students said they were just happy just to be there because so much was taken from them during their last year of high school. Students statewide have been out of school since March because of the pandemic.

“I’m definitely really excited I’m also sad because I’m leaving my classmates but I’m definitely ready for the next chapter in my life,” graduate Zania Belkhansa said.

The school’s principal says he hopes the graduates stay hopeful as they look to the future.

“I don’t want this pandemic to define them,” Principal George Aulenbacher said. “I want their achievements well beyond 2020 to define them as individuals being from Charleston, West Virginia.”

