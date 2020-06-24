Multi-Disciplinary ALS Clinic
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
People with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, have to make appointments with a number of specialists, and that means scheduling a lot of different trips to the doctor and traveling.
There is a clinic in Huntington that puts all of the specialists you need in one place... everyone from neurologists to dietitians.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.