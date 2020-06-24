New acting CEO named for Braidy Industries

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Braidy Industries has named a new acting CEO.

The company announced Wednesday that Don Foster has been appointed Acting President and Chief Executive Officer.

Foster has more than 40 years in career experience and Braidy Industries says this gives them executive level expertise in global metals, infrastructure, construction and capital projects.

Foster will still serve as CEO of BridgeConsulting LLC.

According to Braidy Industries, Foster has served as an officer of United States Steel Corporation and the L.B. Forster Company. He is also a board-certified Governance Fellow and a member of the Private Directors Association.

“Braidy Industries is the future of aluminum, and there is no one better to lead the team than an experienced professional like Don Foster,” said Braidy Industries Chairman Charles Price. “Don has more than 40 years in the industry and is a proven, successful metals executive with a history of profitable business development and large project experience.”

The new mill in Eastern Kentucky is projected to generate over 1,000 construction jobs, 550 full-time mill jobs and thousands of indirect jobs, according to Braidy Industries.

