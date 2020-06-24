North Carolina governor requires face masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced that residents are now required to wear face masks in public and the state’s Phase 2 will “pause” and continue for three more weeks as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible.

They will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture settings.

There are exceptions including people with medical conditions and children under 11, people who are at home and people who are walking or otherwise exercising outside when not within six feet of others.

North Carolina will pause and continue the Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks. Gov. Cooper made the announcement Wednesday.

The state reported 1,721 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day rise since the pandemic began. At least 56,174 people have now tested positive for the virus in North Carolina since March 3.

Since May 19, the number of people hospitalized has increased 56%, from being in the 500s to now over 900 in just a little over a month.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that North Carolina could see a “insidious increase in community spread, which will be much more difficult to contain as the community spread amplifies itself.”

This week, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles asked Gov. Cooper to make face masks mandatory statewide to combat the spread of COVID-19. The request comes as Cooper is expected to soon announce the state’s next reopening steps.

Phase 2 was previously scheduled to end Friday.

Cooper and NCDHHS Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have been strongly urging people to wear face coverings when out in public – at the grocery store, businesses or any location with large groups of people.

“Today, I asked the @NC_Governor for a statewide requirement to wear protective face masks in public. I support this for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Lyles tweeted Tuesday. “Protecting the public health of our residents is a must do for those of us in positions to make this happen.”

The governor agrees that a face covering is a big factor in slowing the spread of the virus. Governor Cooper’s office provided a statement on the communication with Mayor Lyles.

“The Governor and state health officials have been clear that North Carolinians should practice the three ‘W’s” including wearing a cloth face covering to slow the spread of the virus. Our office has been in regular communication with Mayor Lyles and other local elected officials about the issue of requiring face coverings, and the Governor will announce next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19 later this week,” the statement read.

Cooper said the state has been examining ways to require people to wear face coverings. There are several cities and counties in North Carolina that already require them, along with individual businesses, according to the governor.

“We are examining, carefully, the issues surrounding a statewide requirement of face masks,” Cooper said. “Some of our local governments have already put this order into effect immediately.”

The governor said that with everyone complying by wearing face coverings, that will flatten the curve and help ease more restrictions to help the economy open back up.

'‘We have to take the politics out of it,” Cooper said. “We have to realize that strong people wear face coverings because it is a sign of compassion and that you actually care about people. Regardless of whether face coverings are mandatory, we need to get people to wear it.”

“You need to have some kind of enforcement,” Cooper said. “We appreciate businesses and retail stores that have established policies that want all of their customers to have masks on, and they do a pretty good job of enforcing that.”

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says there have been more studies pointing to the effectiveness of cloth face coverings in public.

“Now we have published studies of a lot of different methodologies showing the importance of wearing a face mask to reduce spread,” Cohen said. “The face covering really shows effectiveness when we can get many, many folks doing that together.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.