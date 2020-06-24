Advertisement

Partnership with Netherlands to bring jobs, developments to eastern Kentucky

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new international partnership with the Netherlands and 17 other organizations will reportedly bring jobs and growth to eastern Kentucky by creating Agriculture Technology in Appalachia.

The agreement signed Wednesday morning calls for a series of research programs, the building of facilities that are similar to a 2.76 million square foot farm that opens in Morehead later this year, and other opportunities that will bring jobs to eastern Kentucky.

Another condition of the agreement is the commitment to opening a Dutch representative office in Kentucky to spur investment by Dutch companies, which are recognized as the world’s AgTech leaders.

"This long-term partnership will add jobs and create a new signature industry for our Appalachian region," said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. "It also demonstrates the kind of international cooperation that we need more of on the national level."

AppHarvest is the company building the farm in Morehead and is leading the charge of what officials say will make Appalachia the "AgTech capital" of America.

AppHarvest says Kentucky’s AgTech advantages include a central geographic location that allows the company’s tomatoes to reach nearly 70% of Americans within a day’s drive, meaning fresher food and far less food waste.

Webb says growing fruits and vegetables closer to where people eat them helps create a more resilient food system, alleviating the supply issues that continue to be seen as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Kentucky, we’re going to reopen and rebuild our economy even stronger than it was before COVID-19,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Partnerships like this one highlight our state’s 21st century leadership and limitless potential. I can’t wait to see the AgriTech industry continue to grow in Eastern Kentucky, led by AppHarvest and other companies that are reimagining the future of farming.”

