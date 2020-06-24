Advertisement

Patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department says the patient has reported recent travel to South Carolina.
According to the Meigs County Health Department in Ohio, the patient who tested positive is a man between 30 and 39 years old. MCHD says the man reported recent travel to South Carolina.
According to the Meigs County Health Department in Ohio, the patient who tested positive is a man between 30 and 39 years old. MCHD says the man reported recent travel to South Carolina.
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department announced a third active case of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

According to local health officials, the patient who tested positive is a man between 30 and 39 years old. MCHD says the man reported recent travel to South Carolina.

The Meigs County Health Department says they are unable to confirm if the patient contracted the virus while he was in South Carolina. The man and people classified as contacts of his have been advised to quarantine for 14 days.

