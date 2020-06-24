Patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department announced a third active case of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

According to local health officials, the patient who tested positive is a man between 30 and 39 years old. MCHD says the man reported recent travel to South Carolina.

The Meigs County Health Department says they are unable to confirm if the patient contracted the virus while he was in South Carolina. The man and people classified as contacts of his have been advised to quarantine for 14 days.

