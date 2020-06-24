Petitioning the return of an old Point Pleasant campground

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been almost 10 years since Point Pleasant had a campground in the area they refer to as TNT. Now, Sydney Crawford, a nurse who was born and raised in the town has decided to petition for its comeback so families can have an area nearby to camp.

“I think we could really benefit having another campground in this area,” Crawford told WSAZ. “The only two that we have in the area are Krodel Park, which is amazing but smaller and most people stay there all year round so it’s hard to get in there to camp for a weekend. Then we have another one up the road but it’s the same way.”

TNT is just under 4,000 acres and is federally owned, but Division of Natural Resources (DNR) leases some of the land and maintains it, including the area Crawford is petitioning for the campground. DNR Wildlife Biologist, Kem Shaw said the campground shut down several years ago after an ammo storage unit, otherwise known as an “igloo” exploded and never reopened.

The area is now used for hunters, fishing, hiking or wildlife siting and the McClintic Wildlife manager, David McClung said it should stay that way.

“We had camping at one time and I’ve been here 33 years, we would go several weeks where this campground wasn’t really utilized and everybody says ‘well OK we’ll do it again, recreate the wheel and it’ll be better this time,” McClung said.

McClung says funding is a big issue: the camp cannot have bath houses and they’re not able to set up sewage because, their funding doesn’t allow them to spend money on those types of projects.

“People bring up volunteers, well that doesn’t usually end well because, when volunteers go away, you’re still left with a structure that’s created that needs maintained.”

Crawford has two ongoing petitions right now: one for the revitalization of the campground and the other for designated, regulated ATV trails.

“I don’t want it to be a free-for-all, I want it to be roads that we have specifically designated and are regulated for ATVs,” Crawford told WSAZ. “I don’t think that should affect hunting either, I even talked about having it seasonal so it doesn’t mess with hunting.”

But McClung says ATV riding behind their gate, or any wildlife management area, is illegal.

“It’s just not what our mission statement is: we’re to create wildlife habitat and preserve it and provide recreation for hunter/fishermen and for people that just want to come and bird watch.”

Crawford says she is planning on meeting with state and county officials this week to discuss options.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.