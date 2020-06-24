Advertisement

Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI theater

Called first of its kind in the eastern U.S.
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many, going to get an MRI can be a stressful experience, especially for those who are claustrophobic.

At Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, that’s all set to change with a brand new state-of-the-art Canon MR Theater.

Hospital officials say there are only nine of these machines in the United States and the one at PVH is the first one in the eastern U.S.

“We’re very excited to be one of the first and to be able to offer something for our patients that they don’t have to travel to get similar technology or experience,” PVH Chief Operating Officer Connie Davis said.

MRI technicians say the machine provides 16% more space than a standard MRI machine and is 90% quieter, but the biggest innovation is the ability to watch your favorite show or movie during the scan.

“What the theater does is it allows the patient to watch a movie, look at the comforting scenery, listen to music on Pandora, watch Netflix and what this does is create a distraction for the patient and it allows them to be more comfortable,” David said.

Pleasant Valley Hospital says the machine is only used for head-first scans-- like brain or spinal scans.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces economic development

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear spoke to WSAZ one-one-one to talk about an AgTech investment in eastern Kentucky.

News

Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI machine

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI machine

Local

Kentucky education leaders release guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown outlined what he calls the ‘flagship document’ that will not only reopen schools but keep schools open during the 2020-2021 semester.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from W.Va. Bureau for Public Health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice made that announcement late Wednesday afternoon.

News

More Kanawha County students graduate Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students walked across the stage at Laidley Field in Charleston.

News

COVID-19 clusters impact summer holiday travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
West Virginia has issued warnings and guidelines for anyone traveling to crowded areas for summer vacations.

WSAZ | Homepage | West Virginia

9 in Scioto County indicted on federal charges connected to child sex trafficking

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators say Larry Dean Porter, 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, allegedly exchanged drugs he got in Columbus and elsewhere “for sexual access to the children of drug-addicted mothers.” They say the investigation into Porter and the alleged activity began in April 2014.

First Look At Four

COVID-19 & toilet seats

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dr. Thomas Rushton with St. Mary’s Medical Center talks about if you can catch the coronavirus from a toilet seat.

Video

Dr. Rushton COVID-19 and Toilet Seats

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Thomas Rushton talks about COVID-19 and toilet seats on First Look at Four.