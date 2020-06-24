Pleasant Valley Hospital receives new MRI theater

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many, going to get an MRI can be a stressful experience, especially for those who are claustrophobic.

At Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, that’s all set to change with a brand new state-of-the-art Canon MR Theater.

Hospital officials say there are only nine of these machines in the United States and the one at PVH is the first one in the eastern U.S.

“We’re very excited to be one of the first and to be able to offer something for our patients that they don’t have to travel to get similar technology or experience,” PVH Chief Operating Officer Connie Davis said.

MRI technicians say the machine provides 16% more space than a standard MRI machine and is 90% quieter, but the biggest innovation is the ability to watch your favorite show or movie during the scan.

“What the theater does is it allows the patient to watch a movie, look at the comforting scenery, listen to music on Pandora, watch Netflix and what this does is create a distraction for the patient and it allows them to be more comfortable,” David said.

Pleasant Valley Hospital says the machine is only used for head-first scans-- like brain or spinal scans.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.