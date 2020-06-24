Portsmouth leaders to swear in city’s first female police chief

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The City of Portsmouth will swear in its first female police chief next week.

Captain Debra Brewer is currently the department’s interim chief and has been with PPD since January 1993.

According to a press release, "Capt. Brewer is a graduate of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association as a Certified Law Enforcement Executive."

She will be sworn in during a ceremony on June 29 at 9 a.m..

The following promotions will also happen during the ceremony: Lt. Michael Hamilton will be promoted to captain, Sgt. Nathan Williams will be promoted to patrol lieutenant, and Ofc. Timothy Stewart will be promoted to sergeant.

The Portsmouth Police Department will also be swearing in Kyle Porter as a new patrol officer.

