Scioto County health commissioner links increase in COVID-19 cases to travel

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The health commissioner in one county in our region is tying an increase in new COVID-19 cases to travel.

“The virus doesn’t care whether you’re on vacation or not. It just wants to jump from person to person to continue its existence,” said Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin.

Twenty-five percent of Scioto County’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since March have been travel related. Five of those cases were announced on Tuesday, as well as an additional one Wednesday.

“Most of our cases right now are people who have gone outside the county and are coming back. Right, we haven’t seen the spread within the county, but that’s just the matter of time,” Martin said.

Martin says if you do travel to places such as Myrtle Beach or Daytona Beach to avoid large crowds, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wipe down frequently used surfaces and stay away from sick people.

“People didn’t want to wear seatbelts in the past and felt it restricted their freedom, but it could save your life. It is important to wear a mask because it could save the lives of those you love,” Martin said.

