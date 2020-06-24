Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Another county in our region reported an increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Director of the Greenup County Health Department says six new cases have been confirmed.

The total number of cases now stands at 27 in the county.

None of the last 12 positive cases are travel related, officials say.

13 cases are considered active in the county.

14 patients in the county have recovered from virus complications.

All patients who have tested positive for the virus are currently at home in isolation.

