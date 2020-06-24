Advertisement

Wreck shuts down Route 60 in Culloden

(KFYR)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Cabell County dispatchers, a single vehicle accident has shut down both lanes of U.S. Route 60.

Dispatchers say a single motorcycle accident on the 2100-block of U.S. Route 60 in Culloden has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes. There are no details on injuries at this time.

