WSAZ Now Desk | Herbert Hoover seniors graduate on anniversary of deadly flooding

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Seniors at Herbert Hoover High School have been through a lot during their four years--from the deadly flooding in 2016 that destroyed their school to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, those seniors finally walked across the stage, albeit, in an unconventional way. WSAZ takes a look at the graduation ceremony on the flooding anniversary from the WSAZ Now Desk.

