WSAZ Now Desk | Major AgriTech developments in eastern Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick joined Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk Wednesday afternoon to discuss a major announcement about job growth in eastern Kentucky.

The announcement is about a new international partnership with the Netherlands and 17 other organizations that will bring jobs and growth to the commonwealth by creating Agriculture Technology in Appalachia.

Chad had the chance to speak with Gov. Andy Beshear about the announcement and shared some of their interview on the Now Desk.

The governor also mentioned his briefing that will be held Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to talk about students returning to school in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor didn’t mention specifics of what would be announced, but did say the return to school would “look different.”

