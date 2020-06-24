W.Va. Governor gives update on COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced there are more cases of coronavirus popping up in West Virginia that are connected to Myrtle Beach.

Gov. Justice says as of Wednesday, there are 19 cases in 11 counties that are tied to people travelling from Myrtle Beach.

The Governor says if you’re considering going to Myrtle Beach, you should strongly rethink it. He says if you have been, you should go get tested.

