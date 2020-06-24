WVSP searching for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing man Wednesday.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, Benjamin Browning, 58, was last seen in the Elkview area.

Investigators say Browning has health problems.

Browning was last seen driving a white Ford F-150 with Missouri tags 3TD-853. Officials say his truck has lettering on the side for Marmic Fire and Safety.

