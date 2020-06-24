Advertisement

WVSP searching for missing man

(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing man Wednesday.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, Benjamin Browning, 58, was last seen in the Elkview area.

Investigators say Browning has health problems.

Browning was last seen driving a white Ford F-150 with Missouri tags 3TD-853. Officials say his truck has lettering on the side for Marmic Fire and Safety.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information,

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

STEM toys for summer

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Brilliant Parenting Product Specialist Kathleen Tomes on Studio 3.

Video

STEM toys for summer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stem toys for summer

News

All lanes of I-64 back open after early morning crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ all lanes of I-64 are back open after a crash closed down both eastbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

Video

Child backed over in driveway in Boyd County, Kentucky

Updated: 9 hours ago
Child backed over in driveway in Boyd County, Kentucky

Latest News

News

Petitioning to reopen campground in Point Pleasant

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Petitioning the return of an old Point Pleasant campground

Updated: 9 hours ago
One woman is petitioning to reopen an old campground in Point Pleasant for the community to enjoy.

Video

Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 10 hours ago
Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

Video

Man arrested after hostage situation in Boone County

Updated: 11 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News

Booker and McGrath running close for Democratic nomination in U.S. Senate race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
With just more than 50 percent of the vote in, Amy McGrath, the establishment favorite, and Charles Booker, the late-charging underdog, were running close in the results.

News

Jackson, Ohio faces need for budget cuts

Updated: 11 hours ago
With more than half of the general fund going into police operations, Mayor Randy Evans says there needs to be a balance. This way, paying for other city needs such as paving streets and tearing down dilapidated buildings is possible.