WVU Head Coach Neal Brown pens a letter to fans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown reacted to the situation involving his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and Mountaineer safety Kerry Martin, Jr. The former Capital High star had gone public on Tuesday on twitter with allegations that Koenning has said inappropriate things on several occasions to him and his teammates. Later in the day West Virginia Athletics Director Shane Lyons placed Koenning on administrative leave.

A Letter From Neal Brown

Mountaineer Family, I come to you tonight sick about today’s events.

Earlier today, Kerry Martin expressed his voice and he had every right to do so. I first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter. I care deeply about everyone involved and have waited to speak publicly so that I could first speak with Kerry, Vic, the team, and our administration.

After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action. Along with Shane and his team, we launched an independent investigation. I spoke with all parties involved, the defense as a unit and the team as a whole. I again emphasized to our team that our program culture will be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and positive relationships. I stressed to our team and staff that we will be open and transparent throughout the University process.

I will refrain from further conversation or comment about these issues until the University process is complete. I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible. We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.

Thank you,

Neal Brown

