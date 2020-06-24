Advertisement

WVU Head Coach Neal Brown pens a letter to fans

WVU Defensive Coordinator placed on administrative leave
WVU Defensive Coordinator placed on administrative leave(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown reacted to the situation involving his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and Mountaineer safety Kerry Martin, Jr. The former Capital High star had gone public on Tuesday on twitter with allegations that Koenning has said inappropriate things on several occasions to him and his teammates. Later in the day West Virginia Athletics Director Shane Lyons placed Koenning on administrative leave.

A Letter From Neal Brown

Mountaineer Family, I come to you tonight sick about today’s events.

Earlier today, Kerry Martin expressed his voice and he had every right to do so.  I first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.  I care deeply about everyone involved and have waited to speak publicly so that I could first speak with Kerry, Vic, the team, and our administration.

After speaking with Kerry, I took immediate action.  Along with Shane and his team, we launched an independent investigation.  I spoke with all parties involved, the defense as a unit and the team as a whole.  I again emphasized to our team that our program culture will be one of acceptance, respect, tolerance, and positive relationships.  I stressed to our team and staff that we will be open and transparent throughout the University process.

I will refrain from further conversation or comment about these issues until the University process is complete.  I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible.  We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.

Thank you,

Neal Brown

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

WVU Defensive Coordinator placed on administrative leave

Updated: 7 hours ago
WVU Defensive Coordinator placed on administrative leave

Sports

“Herd That” Begins Practice Saturday Morning

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
"Herd That" Alumni Team Has Full Practice Saturday Morning

Sports

2nd WVU Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19`

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
2nd WVU Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Football

Buckeyes, Crimson Tide sign deal for 2 games

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
Buckeyes, Crimson Tide to play home and home series in football

Latest News

College Sports

Cats Move Start Of Season To Avoid Conflict With Ky Derby

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By WKYT STAFF
UK To Play Thursday Night In Season Opener

College Sports

Mtn East Conference Releases Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By Mountain East Conference
New Schedule Is 10-Game Round-Robin Format Which Includes Alderson-Broaddus

College Sports

WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the student-athlete will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

College Sports

Buckeyes Returning To Campus Monday

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By OSU Sports Information Department
OSU To Start Voluntary Workouts June 8th

College Sports

UK To Begin Voluntary Workouts Monday

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By UK Athletics Staff
Cats AD says "we will not compromised the safety and well-being of our student-athletes."

College Sports

MU Head Coach Comments On Social Injustice

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Doc Holliday Shares Thoughts On Twitter