3 wanted in connection with W.Va. robbery arrested in eastern Ky.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three people wanted in connection with a robbery in Wayne County, West Virginia, were arrested Wednesday evening in Martin County, about 3 miles from Pikeville.

That's according to Martin County Sheriff John Kirk who says his department received a call from deputies in Mingo County, West Virginia, about a vehicle that was connected to a robbery in Wayne County.

No information about the robbery is available at this time.

Kirk tells WSAZ he sent his deputies out to make a traffic stop. The three people in the car are facing charges related to the traffic stop. Charges in connection to the robbery are still pending.

According to the sheriff, the driver, Amy Blankenship, is charged with driving with a suspended license.

One of the passengers, Alyssa Hendrix, is charged with having drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money. The third person in the car, Cecil Diamond, is accused of giving a false name.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.