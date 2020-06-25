Advertisement

All regional DMV offices to offer appointments

According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, by Monday, all offices will have completed the necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees.
According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, by Monday, all offices will have completed the necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Beginning Friday, June 26, customers will be able to schedule appointments at all regional DMV offices across the state of West Virginia.

The final four offices to resume services by appointment are Clarksburg, Franklin, Weirton, and Williamson.

Beginning tomorrow, these four offices will offer appointments through the DMV’s online appointment scheduler or by phone.

According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, by Monday, all offices will have completed the necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees.

“We are pleased to have appointments for services in all regional offices again,” Frazier said. “I want to personally thank all of our customers for their patience and Governor Jim Justice for his leadership and support as we worked to make sure each office was upgraded to comply with state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All 24 regional offices and the Fairmont Exam Center will be offering appointments for driver’s license knowledge testing – including Class E, F, and CDL, as well as dealer salesperson testing.

Appointments are also available for customers applying for a new driver’s license or identification card, changes to a driver’s license or ID card, and driver’s license transfers from out-of-state in all offices.

