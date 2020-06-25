Charleston to host 4th of July celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston is hosting a 4th of July celebration.

The city made the announcement Thursday morning.

Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. The 20 minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way.

Kanawha Boulevard will close at 4 p.m. for social distanced viewing. The boulevard will be closed between California Street and Court Street and remain shut down until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic on the south side of the river will be affected at different times during the evening, according to the city of Charleston.

City officials are asking viewers to watch the fireworks from their homes to promote social distancing, but if you cannot see them from your house, you can watch along Kanawha Boulevard.

The city has also partnered with West Virginia Radio Corporation to play patriotic music on all of their stations during the fireworks show. Those stations are V100, WCHS 580, 98.7 The Beat, Today’s New Country 107.3 WKAZ and 96.1 WKWS.

“During this time when our sense of normalcy has been challenged, we felt it was important to continue with our Fourth of July fireworks,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It is essential we follow social distancing guidelines to keep our case count low while we celebrate this important, historic day.”

