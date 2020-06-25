COVID-19 W.Va. | 2,661 cases and 92 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 158,617 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,661 total cases and 92 deaths.

The DHHR says 711 cases remain active.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (423/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (98/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (56/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (267/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (29/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (56/11), Putnam (46/1), Raleigh (36/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (14/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (58/4), Wyoming (7/0).

