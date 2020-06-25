Advertisement

Fireworks sales booming across the region

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 25, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - David Fairburn, who’s been selling fireworks for 20 years, says the pyrotechnics business is booming.

” I like the colors more than the booms,” Fairburn said as he talked about his brisk business.

“It was 1,400, and that’s pretty unusual for the first day unless you’re on a Friday or Saturday,” Fairburn said, referring to a sale. “I mean, yesterday was Wednesday, and we had a $1,400 sale.”

Fairburn believes the skyrocketing sales are due to COVID-19 canceling some of our region’s celebrations.

Before setting off fireworks in your backyard, check out your local firework ordinance.

“Get a hold of your city officials, and find out what you can and can’t use. Every municipality is a little different. Here in the city of Huntington, we say if it flies or goes boom, stay away from it and save your money,” said Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters.

