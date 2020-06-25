Fireworks sales booming across the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - David Fairburn, who’s been selling fireworks for 20 years, says the pyrotechnics business is booming.

” I like the colors more than the booms,” Fairburn said as he talked about his brisk business.

“It was 1,400, and that’s pretty unusual for the first day unless you’re on a Friday or Saturday,” Fairburn said, referring to a sale. “I mean, yesterday was Wednesday, and we had a $1,400 sale.”

Fairburn believes the skyrocketing sales are due to COVID-19 canceling some of our region’s celebrations.

Before setting off fireworks in your backyard, check out your local firework ordinance.

“Get a hold of your city officials, and find out what you can and can’t use. Every municipality is a little different. Here in the city of Huntington, we say if it flies or goes boom, stay away from it and save your money,” said Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.