HATS OFF TO SENIORS | WSAZ partners with Putnam County Schools to show graduation ceremonies live

(WSAZ) - WSAZ is proud to partner with Putnam County Schools to provide live coverage of each high school graduation ceremony of 2020.

The ceremonies will take place as follows:

Thursday, June 25 - Buffalo High School at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 26 - Poca High School at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 - Winfield High School at 7 p.m.

Monday, June 29 - Hurricane High School at 7 p.m.

You can watch all ceremonies live on the WSAZ app by clicking on the live events tab or on the WSAZ Facebook page.

Then, on July 4, WSAZ will air a special presentation of all four graduation ceremonies on the Tri-State's CW.

Those times are as follows:

Buffalo High School: 2-3 p.m.

Poca High School: 3-4 p.m.

Winfield High School: 4-5 p.m.

Hurricane High School: 5-6 p.m.

Congratulations, seniors! You did it!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.