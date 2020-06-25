Advertisement

HATS OFF TO SENIORS | WSAZ partners with Putnam County Schools to show graduation ceremonies live

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - WSAZ is proud to partner with Putnam County Schools to provide live coverage of each high school graduation ceremony of 2020.

The ceremonies will take place as follows:

  • Thursday, June 25 - Buffalo High School at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, June 26 - Poca High School at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 27 - Winfield High School at 7 p.m.
  • Monday, June 29 - Hurricane High School at 7 p.m.

You can watch all ceremonies live on the WSAZ app by clicking on the live events tab or on the WSAZ Facebook page.

Then, on July 4, WSAZ will air a special presentation of all four graduation ceremonies on the Tri-State's CW.

Those times are as follows:

  • Buffalo High School: 2-3 p.m.
  • Poca High School: 3-4 p.m.
  • Winfield High School: 4-5 p.m.
  • Hurricane High School: 5-6 p.m.

Congratulations, seniors! You did it!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Over 1,000 people without power

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Over 1,000 people are without power in Charleston.

News

HATS OFF TO SENIORS

Updated: 50 minutes ago
WSAZ is proud to partner with Putnam County Schools to provide live coverage of each high school graduation ceremony.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Local

Charleston to host 4th of July celebration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
City of Charleston to host fireworks celebration on the 4th of July.

Latest News

News

146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators. The Derby will run on September 5.

Local

Man charged after fire injures firefighter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A West Virginia man has been charged with setting a fire that injured a firefighter, authorities.

News

Street repair project kicks off in Jackson, Ohio

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
As Jackson County, Ohio, prepares for a street repair project with the Ohio Department of Transportation set to take place next summer, the prep work is already underway.

Video

Street paving project on the horizon in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 12 hours ago
Prep work is underway for a street project in Jackson, Ohio.

Video

Kentucky education leaders release guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 12 hours ago
Since March desks have sat empty in schools throughout Kentucky, but Wednesday leaders turned their focus on safely reopening districts come this fall.

Video

St. Albans seniors graduate in parking lot of Laidley Field

Updated: 13 hours ago
Several St. Albans seniors decided to hold their own graduation after being told they can't attend the schools since they were in Myrtle Beach within the last 14 days.