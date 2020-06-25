HATS OFF TO SENIORS | WSAZ partners with Putnam County Schools to show graduation ceremonies live
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - WSAZ is proud to partner with Putnam County Schools to provide live coverage of each high school graduation ceremony of 2020.
The ceremonies will take place as follows:
- Thursday, June 25 - Buffalo High School at 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 26 - Poca High School at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 27 - Winfield High School at 7 p.m.
- Monday, June 29 - Hurricane High School at 7 p.m.
You can watch all ceremonies live on the WSAZ app by clicking on the live events tab or on the WSAZ Facebook page.
Then, on July 4, WSAZ will air a special presentation of all four graduation ceremonies on the Tri-State's CW.
Those times are as follows:
- Buffalo High School: 2-3 p.m.
- Poca High School: 3-4 p.m.
- Winfield High School: 4-5 p.m.
- Hurricane High School: 5-6 p.m.
Congratulations, seniors! You did it!
