Health officials: It’s time to vaccinate your children

County health officials say vaccinations have to be on the radar early this summer for children.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say now is the time to vaccinate children.

Numbers from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) show that only 800 people so far have gotten the necessary vaccinations. These include shots for illnesses like measles, mumps and chicken pox. Officials say that’s down 50 percent compared with vaccinations this time last year.

“That means they are more people out there that are vulnerable to vaccine preventive diseases,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the KCHD.

Young says it’s already important to keep up with routine vaccinations, but the pandemic makes the monthly shots take on a more important role. She says children specifically need to be as healthy as possible during the pandemic, and vaccinations are a big part of that.

Vaccinations for children are available usually with your Pediatrician, but they are also offered at the KCHD. They are available by appointment only, but insurance is not required.

“CHIP programs will pay for all vaccines; we have vaccines for all children though the state,” Young said. “We obviously accept insurances, as well. We have a vaccine available free of charge to anyone who needs one.”

Young said the fight against the virus will continue until there is a vaccine. But, in the meantime, parents need to be proactive before flu season come in the fall.

“The last thing we need is a measles outbreak, inside of a flu epidemic, inside of a COVID pandemic,” Dr. Young said.

